Tigers snap 4-game losing streak with 4-0 win over Cardinals on Opening Day

Dillon Dingler homered, Framber Valdez pitched six shutout innings and the Detroit Tigers ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in their home opener on Friday.

Detroit has a .667 regular-season winning percentage (34-17) against the Cardinals — their highest mark against any team — but the Cardinals have a 2-1 advantage in World Series matchups. St. Louis beat the Tigers in 1934 and 2006, with Detroit winning in 1968.

Valdez (1-0) allowed three hits and two walks in his home debut for Detroit. Three relievers finished the game.

Michael McGreevy (0-1) allowed three runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Riley Greene hit a one-out double in the fourth and Dingler broke the scoreless tie with a 433-foot homer over the Cardinals bullpen in left-center.

Greene then hit an RBI single with two out in the fifth to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead, and Javier Báez drove in Parker Meadows to add a fourth run in the sixth.

The Tigers nearly took the lead in the third inning. Báez singled and stole second before trying to score on a single from Gleyber Torres to right. However, Jordan Walker's throw reached the plate on the fly, allowing Iván Herrera to apply the tag.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with two out in the fourth, but José Fermín flew out to left.

The game-time temperature was 71 degrees, making it the warmest home opener since the Tigers moved to Comerica Park in 2000.

The teams play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday afternoon, with Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15) facing RHP Dustin May (0-1, 13.50).

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