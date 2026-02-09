Tigers, Red Wings enter new broadcast deal with Major League Baseball

The Detroit Tigers will have their local television broadcasts produced and distributed by Major League Baseball this season.

The Tigers' partnership with MLB, announced Monday, is unique because it also includes the Detroit Red Wings. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, which owns both franchises, will handle the broadcast production duties for hockey, while MLB assists with production distribution, beginning next season.

Red Wings games are expected to be carried on FanDuel Sports Detroit through the end of the season. However, the 13 NBA and seven NHL teams that have their games on FanDuel networks have been preparing for a worst-case scenario.

Main Street's 15 owned and operated networks under the FanDuel banner are on the verge of insolvency and going out of business if a new majority owner or investors are not found.

"Given recent uncertainty throughout the regional sports broadcasting industry, we recognize the importance of providing fans with a consistent, year-round outlet to watch Tigers baseball and Red Wings hockey," Ryan Gustafson, president and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said in a statement. "We have two of the top-rated broadcasts in our respective sports and remain focused on listening to fans about what matters most to them. What we've heard includes making sure our games are available throughout the market, providing a reliable streaming product, and producing a broadcast that's informative and entertaining in all the right ways. This is a great path forward in those areas, allowing us to provide a great experience for fans throughout our local market."

MLB will produce broadcasts for at least 14 teams this season. It also added the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals during the offseason.

Nine clubs, including the Tigers, terminated their deals last month after the Main Street Sports Group, which operates the regional FanDuel Sports Network stations, did not make scheduled rights payments.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels still have not made a decision about local coverage plans.

MLB has touted expanded market reach when it takes over production of teams due to a combination of being on local cable systems, satellite and direct-to-consumer streaming.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb