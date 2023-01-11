Tigers announce new outfield dimensions at Comerica Park

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers announced plans to adjust the outfield dimensions at Comerica Park ahead of the 2023 season.

According to an announcement made on Jan. 11 by Illitch Holdings, the center-field wall will be adjusted to 412 feet.

In addition to this, the outfield wall will be lowered in different areas. It will be lowered from 13 feet to seven feet in the area above the out-of-town scoreboard.

"This has been a topic of conversation for quite some time within our organization," said Scott Harris, Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations. "We're confident that this plan accomplishes our goals of improving offensive conditions on the hardest hit balls, while maintaining Comerica Park's unique dimensions and style of play. These updates come after a great deal of research and feedback from all stakeholders in and around the organization, including our fans, players and front office. The outfield wall changes, combined with new rules from Major League Baseball in place this season, have the potential to create even more excitement and on field action for years to come."

Here are the benefits that will come from the change in dimensions, according to Illitch Holdings:

Reward hitter outcomes on balls hit to the deepest parts of the park

Maintain the high number of extra-base hits on balls in play to the gaps, resulting in action on the basepaths

Lowered wall height encouraging more electric defensive plays such as home run robberies

Laser measurements were taken of the outfield wall to plan for the adjustment. "As a result, though the actual distance won't change, the left field corner will be re-labeled from 345 to 342," according to the announcement.