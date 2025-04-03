Tigers play White Sox on Opening Day. Here's what to know about parking, street closures

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox for their home opener Friday.

Here's what fans should know as they make their way to downtown Detroit.

Parking

Two facilities will be open for parking from 6 a.m. to midnight. Parking at the facilities is $10.

Ford Underground Garage (30 E. Jefferson Ave.)

Eastern Market Garage (2727 Riopelle St.)

Drivers can also park at meters for up to four hours using the kiosks or the Park Detroit app. Anyone using the app can extend their time at the meters. Drivers should not illegally park in "No Parking" or "Standing" areas, handicap areas, near fire hydrants or block driveways. Any vehicle in violation will be ticketed and towed.

Drivers can also utilize mass transit, including the Detroit Department of Transportation and the QLine. The People Mover will also be available from 6:30 a.m. to midnight.

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday around Comerica Park:

Montcalm Street from Brush to Woodward

Brust Street from Beacon to Montcalm

Adams from Witherell to Brush

Witherell from Adams to Fisher Freeway closed at 10 a.m. Thursday

What to know about Tigers' matchup against White Sox

According to the sports website Baseball Almanac, the Tigers last played the White Sox on Opening Day in 2022, finishing with a 5-4 win.

The Tigers previously played the White Sox 20 times on Opening Day, the first time on April 19, 1905, when they beat Chicago 3-0. Out of those 20 games, Detroit won 12 times.