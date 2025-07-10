Public, portable toilets dubbed "Thrones" now available at Detroit's Cadillac Square

There's a new way to do your "business" in downtown Detroit. While some call it the bathroom, the john, the lavatory or the loo, a new effort might soon have some calling it "the Throne."

A Washington D.C.-based company, Throne Labs, is testing new concept bathrooms in downtown Detroit. They are ADA-accessible bathrooms, each with a toilet, a urinal, a sink and a baby changing station.

According to Throne Labs two facilities are opening at Cadillac Square for at least the next month and will be usable 24/7. The cities of Royal Oak and Ann Arbor are also offering Throne service.

"It's really kind of funny to be sitting here thinking about being excited about port-a-potties and toilets. But the reality is, this is an incredible opportunity to demonstrate urban innovation," Downtown Detroit Partnership CEO Eric Larson said.

Users need to have a smartphone to access the facility through the Throne app or get a pass that may be available to gain access to the bathroom facility. There's a time limit of 10 minutes per user.

Each bathroom is equipped with 21 sensors that continuously track cleanliness and usage. Throne provides the water and sewage lines, as well as takes care of the upkeep.

"The fact that if you have a public space, people ultimately need a place to relieve themselves. And what better way to do it in a facility that is respectful, safe and clean, and quite frankly, very easy to operate," said Larson.

These bathrooms can also be relocated with ease due to no power or water lines.

The Thrones will start service in Detroit as a one-month trial. Larson said he hopes these become long-term, but he said they'll use research and data to determine what's best for the city.