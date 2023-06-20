Watch CBS News
Three people shot on Detroit's east side, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say one man and two women were injured in a shooting Monday evening on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. in the 18400 block of Joann Avenue.

Police say the male victim and one female victim are in critical condition. The other female victim is in temp-serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 10:44 PM

