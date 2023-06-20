Three people shot on Detroit's east side, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say one man and two women were injured in a shooting Monday evening on Detroit's east side.
The shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. in the 18400 block of Joann Avenue.
Police say the male victim and one female victim are in critical condition. The other female victim is in temp-serious condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.
