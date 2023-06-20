Three people shot on Detroit's east side, police say

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 19, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 19, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 19, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say one man and two women were injured in a shooting Monday evening on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. in the 18400 block of Joann Avenue.

Police say the male victim and one female victim are in critical condition. The other female victim is in temp-serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.