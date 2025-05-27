Three charged in deadly shooting of 18-year-old in Clawson

Three people have been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Clawson last week.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on May 22 at a residence in the area of 14 Mile Road and Renshaw Avenue. When police arrived at the home, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not identified the victim.

Tylaj Clark-Spencer, 21, of Howell, is charged with manslaughter, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and two counts of felony firearms. Joshua Peel, 20, of Royal Oak, and a 17-year-old, are both charged with accessory after the fact/manslaughter.

Oakland County prosecutors say Clark-Spencer, Peel, the victim and another person were leaving a Clawson apartment to go to a party when Clark-Spencer checked a gun he was allegedly carrying to see if it was loaded. The gun then went off, striking and killing the victim.

Prosecutors allege that the 17-year-old hid the gun and other evidence for Clark-Spencer after he left the scene with Peel. Authorities believe the gun was stolen from a safe that belongs to the 17-year-old's father.

"The shooter should never have had that gun, and he and those who assisted him after the shooting will be held accountable for this tragedy," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Gun violence is preventable. This case is a terrible reminder of how quickly a situation can turn deadly when the wrong person gets a gun."