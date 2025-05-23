Watch CBS News
Clawson police searching for person of interest in fatal shooting

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Clawson police are searching for a third person of interest after a man was fatally shot at a residence last Thursday night. 

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the area of 14 Mile Road and Renshaw Avenue. When officers arrived at the home, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified. 

talaj-clark-spencer.png
Tylaj Arean Clark-Spencer Clawson Police Department

Officials say two people are in custody and police are looking for a third person, 21-year-old Tylaj Arean Clark-Spencer.

