Three teens charged in drive-by shooting in Port Huron Township, sheriff's office says

Three 18-year-olds were arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting early Friday morning in Port Huron Township.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Cameron Maydwell, Trisitan Aldrich and Bryant Heinz are all charged with one count of discharging a firearm in or at a building, felony firearm and discharging a weapon from a vehicle.

Maydwell is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, use of a police scanner in the commission of a felony and malicious use of telecommunication service. Heinz is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

All three were arraigned on Monday and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

The sheriff's office says that at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, dispatch received a call from a resident claiming that someone shot at their home on W. Water Street. The suspect vehicle was believed to be a white Pontiac G6.

Investigators were searching for the car when they received another call about a "suspicious vehicle with males arguing" that matched the suspect vehicle. Authorities located the car and conducted a traffic stop.

The teens were arrested. Authorities located an AR-15, ammunition and multiple shell casings inside the vehicle.