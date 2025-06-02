Watch CBS News
Thousands of peonies destroyed at University of Michigan garden

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Peony garden at University of Michigan vandalized, director says
Thousands of peonies were vandalized at a University of Michigan garden at the peak of the flower's bloom time.

The vandalism happened late Saturday and was discovered Wednesday at the WE Upjohn Peony Garden in the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum. Thousands of flowers appeared to have been intentionally cut and left behind on the ground, with the scene surprising both garden staff and visitors.

A post on the garden's Instagram page featuring said the flowers that were vandalized had been nurtured for generations. The Peony Garden's first flowers were donated to the university over 100 years ago; and peak bloom was expected during the May 30-June 1 weekend.

"What happened here was an act of disregard, not just for the garden but for the community that cherishes it," garden director Tony Kolenic said in his statement.

As the plant roots appear still to be intact, the garden staff expects the flowers will bloom again, Kolenic said.

Nick Lentz contributed to this report.

