They met at a Michigan medical summer camp. Now they're getting married there.

Dominic Weber and Haylie Reeves met at North Star Reach as campers in 2016.

They were the first campers to attend the summer camp, which welcomes children with complex medical conditions.

Now, they are returning to the place where everything started to begin their next chapter.

"He just makes me laugh every day," said Reeves.

"I like consistency, and I like stability, and she is that," said Weber.

Reeves said what makes North Star Reach special is that it is a home away from home —something many medical children don't get to experience.

"It really is home... I'm going to cry," she said. "It's just having support and laughter. Kids with medical conditions don't get to have a normal, everyday life. And this is the place where they can be an everyday kid."

They were both born with congenital heart conditions, and now they even have the same surgeon.

"She had an exploration; I was getting my pulmonary valve put in," said Weber. "We timed them; she had hers one day, I had mine the next day, same doctor."

"So we have identical scars, and like, that's us," said Reeves.

So, when it came time to plan their wedding, they knew where they wanted it to be.

"They couldn't think of any place else they wanted to have the wedding except here, so it's what's most meaningful to them," said Dominic's father, David Weber.

Their story touched one wedding planner so much that she offered to plan the event pro bono.

"Andrea did all of our weddings, years and years and years ago," said North Star Reach Board Chair Sheri Mark. "And when I met Haylie and Dominic, I said I would help them find a wedding planner. I thought of Andrea first, and she said, 'Oh, I really like this mission about camp, and I think I like this, but let me come out to camp.' (She was) just so taken by the mission; she says, 'I want to do this pro bono.'"

"It's going to be a fabulous day, and it takes a village to make a wedding," said wedding planner Andrea Solomon.

Making it even more special, the camp's Chief Program Officer, Patrick Smith, told them the camp would host their reception free of charge.

"Now Patrick is like, 'We got all this stuff that we got planned, and we're going to cover it,'" said Weber. "It just feels like family. Everyone here is family."

Mark added that North Star Reach recently received a $250,000 match as part of a fundraising campaign.

The camp is offered at no cost to campers, who live with a variety of serious conditions like epilepsy, bleeding disorders, neuro-oncological conditions and transplant recipients.

North Star Reach is located at 1200 University Camp Drive in Pinckney.