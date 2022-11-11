Salvation Army wants you to Rock the Red Kettle in Royal Oak

Royal Oak, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army is giving you a chance to be a rock star while helping families across Metro Detroit.

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit will hold its Ready or Not: Rock the Red Kettle concert at City Tavern in Royal Oak on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The concert is an early Christmas gift to karaoke fans. It will feature Live Band Karaoke Detroit, a local band known for inviting audience members on stage to act as lead singer while they supply the music, backing vocals, and song lyrics.

The Salvation Army hopes the concert strikes a cord with audience members by inspiring them to donate. They are asking for $10 donations at the door. People who donate will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29. While the band is rocking on stage, red kettles will be passed around for people to donate with either cash or card. Donations will also be accepted onstage with Live Band Karaoke, and the band will host its own virtual red kettle where donations can be made online. City Tavern Royal Oak is helping the cause by pledging 10% of all proceeds from the event to support The Salvation Army.

"Ready or Not: Rock the Red Kettle is truly the first musical fundraiser of its kind in Royal Oak," said Major Bob Mueller, metro Detroit area commander for The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. "All funds raised at the concert will stay in this community. The energy Live Band Karaoke Detroit, 101 WRIF and 94.7 WCSX bring to the stage will not only be fun for concertgoers – it will help keep our neighbors in need safe, warm and well-fed."

The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division hopes to raise $8.2 million for this year's Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. There are many ways you can help them reach their goal.

Texting GIFT to 24365

Online kettle donations using Paypal, Venmo or at The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division website

Red kettle donations in-person

Calling 877-SAL-MICH



You can also help support The Salvation Army by volunteering as a virtual or in-person bell ringer at registertoring.com and visiting SAmetrodetroit.org.