The Henry Ford cancels all operations for Dec. 23, including Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford has canceled all operations for Friday, Dec. 23, due to the expected winter weather conditions.

The closure includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Giant Screen Experience, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, according to a Facebook post from The Henry Ford.

In addition, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders impacted by the closures, as museum officials say ticket exchanges are currently not possible.

Here's how to receive a full refund:

If tickets were bought online or over the phone and received in the mail, orders will be automatically refunded in 10-12 business days. There is no need for these ticketholders to take any action.

If tickets were bought in person, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate refunds.

If tickets were purchased over the phone and were to be picked up at Will Call locations, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate their refunds.

Museum officials say Holiday Nights will be operational on Thursday, Dec. 22.