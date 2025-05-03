The Heidelberg Project in Detroit reaches 39-year milestone

Artists celebrate 39 years of creativity with the Heidelberg Project

Artists in Detroit are celebrating the 39th birthday of the Heidelberg Project.

Officials with the project celebrated on Saturday.

The art environment located between Heidelberg Street and Elba Place attracts tens of thousands of people every year.

"It was started by Dr. Tyree Guyton, who grew up on that street, and in what is now known as the Daddy Wadi house," Andy Sturm, executive director of The Heidelberg Project, said.

It's a collection of art made from items that would normally end up in a landfill.

"This came out of blight. It came out of destruction. Someone said, I'm going to make something beautiful from that," Joyce LeeAnn Joseph, archivist & interdisciplinary artist, said.

It's been a must-see attraction for 39 years.

"We know we've had visitors from more than 146 countries because we have a guest book, and people can kind of sign in," Sturm said.

As part of the birthday celebration, kids got to create their own art and dance.

The Heidelberg Project also partnered with Wayne State University to collect photos and oral histories to add to its extensive archive.

"Audiovisual materials are primarily like the bulk of the collection," Joseph said.

Organizers say the Heidelberg Project represents how art can change neighborhoods.

"As Octavia Butler said, 'Change is the only constant.' Heidelberg teaches you that and how to release what you cannot control. Because change is inevitable," Joseph said.

By preserving history, it's securing a legacy that will last for decades to come.