Michigan community express concerns over alleged condition of Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility

The Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility is accused of having severe cases of black mold, and some say the public needs to be involved in this issue.

From Michigan House representatives to students to everyday citizens, many joined Wednesday's community conversation about the facility, including the prison's overall condition.

Krystal Clark has been an inmate at Huron Valley for over a decade. She called in to participate in the conversation. She says since she initially arrived, she's experienced vision issues to paralysis, and her health has declined significantly.

"It's more than one different type of mold in here," Clark said. "We don't deserve this: drinking molded water, showering in dirty water, eating bugs in our food."

This isn't the first time attention has been brought to the prison. In 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed against the Michigan Department of Corrections.

It was eventually dismissed, and then an amended complaint was filed, which is still in litigation.

"The MDOC budget is the only budget in the State of Michigan that's solely funded by State of Michigan taxpayers," said Rep. Donavan McKinney, D-Detroit.

Former inmates also spoke out, saying they've tried to rally for change, but nothing's happened.

"I was having issues prior to coming to prison, and even when medical records are sent, and you go there, they tell you to drink water and take ibuprofen," said Shontil Estes.

The nearly two-hour meeting proved to be an eye-opening experience for participants.

"You may hear some very horrific things, and we don't want to trigger anyone. What we want to do is inspire you to action," Trische Duckworth with Survivors Speak.

CBS News Detroit contacted the Michigan Department of Corrections but had not heard back by the time this article was posted.