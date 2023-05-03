Terrifying active shooter drill at youth psychiatric hospital leads to lawsuits

(CBS DETROIT) - An active shooter drill at a youth psychiatric hospital in Northville Township is causing outrage.

Two lawsuits claim patients and staff were not told about the drill ahead of time, leaving them mentally scared.

The incident happened December 21, 2022, at Hawthorn Center.

The suits claim calls came over the paging system saying two males with AR-15s were inside the building and shots were fired.

One suit is filed with the Michigan Court of Claims against the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the agency that operates the center.

Another was filed with the Wayne County Circuit Court against hospital administrators.

David Horein is a parent of an 11-year-old who was inside the hospital at the time of the drill.

"I ended up speaking with my son about it and he talked about it being a very terrifying experience," Horein said.

"They thought they were going to die. He was given hygiene products to protect himself with as he was rushed into this room he was barricaded with. I think they said mattresses or furniture of some sort."

Attorney Michael Pitt is representing eight plaintiffs in the case.

Attorney Pitt is told CBS News Detroit four agencies, including Michigan State Police, responded carrying military-style weapons following frantic 911 calls from people inside.

"Many of them are there because they were traumatized earlier in their lives and to retraumatize them in this fashion is just unforgiveable," Pitt said.

"These are the most vulnerable people in our society. Why would anyone think this would be right to do to put this kind of stress on a child?"

MDHHS released a statement about the incident that reads:

"The health and safety of our staff and patients is our top concern. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services understands that our patients, staff and community were affected by the incident in December. We commend our staff who worked quickly to engage law enforcement partners and the responding agencies who worked to resolve the situation. The Joint Commission requires the state psychiatric hospitals conduct a hazard vulnerability analysis at least every two years to identify potential emergencies, including active shooter drills. MDHHS is working with township law enforcement and the Michigan State Police on an improved active intruder training and drill process as part of updating its emergency operations policy."

The Michigan Attorney General's Office also released at statement in response to the incident.

"Michigan State Police referred the matter to the Department of the Attorney General for review of possible criminal charges. The investigation was conducted by the State Police, and it is with us for potential charging decisions. That review is ongoing."