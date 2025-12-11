Power outage due to winter weather forces emergency evacuation at Detroit's Leland House, authorities say

There's another setback for residents of Leland House in Detroit after authorities say winter weather caused a power outage, leading to an emergency evacuation.

Earlier this month, the building's management gave residents a few days to move out because the management owed tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid utility bills. A judge then approved a payment plan, preventing power from being shut off.

However, on Wednesday, officials forced an emergency evacuation, which was issued by the fire marshal.

"What we have here is a building malfunction that resulted in a power outage," said Detroit fireman Najuma Fulton. "DFD and other departments have came by to help people get out of their rooms, knocking on their doors on all floors."

A family that was evacuated told CBS News Detroit that residents were taken to a hotel in Southfield with no return date.

"We are going to continue to work with families over the next couple of days over the next couple of weeks to provide services," said Chelsea Neblett, chief of the Detroit Housing Solutions and Supportive Services.

The almost 100-year-old building has been in the spotlight, with owners of the building owing DTE more than $57,000 in electricity bills. However, CBS News Detroit learned the building secured a $1.2 million loan to chip away at the debt and address other concerns.

Closing the building has been an ongoing debate that is said to resume in January, leaving residents in limbo. With the emergency evacuation, some residents are uncertain if they'll return.