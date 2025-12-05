Residents react after judge approves loan to keep power on at Detroit's Leland House

Detroit's Leland House residents will now be able to remain in the building after a judge OK'd a payment plan to help the building catch up on past-due balances. However, some residents say enough is enough.

This week, the court gave owners of the apartment building until Friday to make a $57,000 payment to DTE. Failure to pay would have resulted in the closure of the building.

On Thursday, attorney Ryan Heilman says a $1.2 million loan was financed by a local lender, and the judge granted $423,000 to place a deposit to be used now.

"We would love to have residents stay in, and you know, that's when you know, one of the driving forces of this whole thing," Heilman said.

Although a solution has been found for residents, Toi Glass, whose 71-year-old brother has lived in the building for two decades, says she is concerned with the ever-changing saga. After this week, Glass says her brother is moving.

"The water is horrible, and the elevator doesn't work. So we decided it's time for him to move," Glass said.

"A lot of people don't have funds just sitting around in the bank. He's on a fixed income. So now he has to pay a deposit that is a lot of money for an elderly person."

According to a representative for the building's trust, the loan will be used to make repairs and pay water and sewage charges, as well as real estate taxes. The loan will be paid once the building is sold.

Glass and her family were able to find her brother a new apartment. She says this latest saga is enough for her brother.

"It's just been sheer mayhem trying to pack it. Wait for the elevator. Get it down on the truck," she said.

While Glass is relieved that other residents won't have to stress over a quick move, she still wishes management wouldn't have let it get to this point.

"You knew long before October. [speaking on management] It looks like something is coming up, it's out of my hands, so be prepared," she said.

The payment to DTE must be paid by Monday. As of now, the building's ownership has no intent to increase rental rates.