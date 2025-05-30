Teens arrested after driving off with gas pump attached to stolen car in Detroit, police say

Four teens were taken into custody after Michigan State Police attempted to check on a stolen car that was fueling up at a gas station in Metro Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported.

The suspects were ages 13, 15, 17 and 17.

The pursuit began about 1:35 a.m. Friday, near 8 Mile Road and Ward Street, after troopers noticed a stolen Lincoln passenger car parked at a Marathon gas station fuel pump. When troopers turned on the cruiser's emergency lights, two people ran out of the car.

The driver sped off with the gas pump still attached to the car and one passenger still inside.

Additional state troopers arrived to give chase. The two suspects who had run through the neighborhood, including some backyards, were caught and taken into custody.

In the meantime, the Detroit Police Department located the car that had fled from the scene, arresting the driver and the passenger who remained inside.

All four were taken to the Detroit Police 12th Precinct for investigation of the stolen vehicle.

Because of their ages, Michigan State Police contacted Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center to see if they could be taken into custody. Those arrangements could not be made, and as a result, all four were turned over to their guardians.

Michigan State Police said they plan to submit a petition to Wayne County for a decision on charges.