Teenager on bicycle fatally injured after struck by vehicle in Macomb County

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A 16-year-old from Armada has died of his injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle, Michigan State Police reported. 

The crash happened about 5:35 a.m. Friday in Macomb County's Armada Township. 

Troopers from the Metro North Post said the teenager was riding the bicycle on Armada Ridge Road near True Road. A 66-year-old Memphis man was driving a 2018 Jeep Compass westbound, passing another vehicle, when the Jeep struck the teen and his bike. 

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Armada Area Schools has since issued a letter to families saying the teen killed in the accident, whose name was not provided, was a sophomore in their district. Superintendent Michael G. Musary said Armada educators invoked their crisis plan and are working with the Macomb Intermediate School District to open up the media center for students or staff members. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

