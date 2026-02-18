18-year-old accused of kidnapping mother, 12-year-old brother and leading police in 25 mph pursuit

An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly kidnapping his 12-year-old brother along with his mother during a domestic incident, according to Michigan State Police.

Authorities said they were alerted to the incident Tuesday evening after the mother made a call about the kidnapping. She told police that the vehicle she was in was a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee with front and rear damage.

Detroit police attempted to stop the vehicle, which was traveling at about 25 mph, but the driver did not stop, according to police.

Michigan State Police troopers from Metro South located the vehicle near Dix and Riverbank and used a precision immobilization technique to end the pursuit.

Police said the 18-year-old was arrested and turned over to Detroit police officers.

Both the mother and the 12-year-old were rescued, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

"Great work by all involved to bring this pursuit to a safe conclusion," First Lieutenant Mike Shaw, of Michigan State Police, said. "This is another example of officers, troopers and dispatchers working together to keep our communities safe."

No further details about the charges or the circumstances leading up to the incident have been released.