Teenager killed in shooting on Detroit's east side, police say

A teenager is dead after a shooting on Detroit's east side Friday night.

Sgt. Daron Zhou with the Detroit Police told CBS News Detroit that the teen was shot on Eastwood Street.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, and officials haven't said whether any arrests have been made.

Friday's shooting comes two weeks after a 13-year-old boy was killed and his 13-year-old stepbrother was injured in a shooting in the area of Anglin and East Lantz streets on Detroit's east side.

City officials last month introduced a summer safety plan to curb teen violence. The effort included increasing fines for parents whose children break curfew, asking the community to notify police of suspicious activity, stopping illegal block parties and authorizing overtime for police officers monitoring and handling late-night calls.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.