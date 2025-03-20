Teen injured, 2 others arrested after argument escalates to stabbing in Dearborn

Michigan lawmakers working on income tax cut and road funding plan; with more top stories

Two teens were arrested after another teen was stabbed following an argument late Wednesday night.

Dearborn police responded to the area of Warren and Schaefer around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.

Officials say a group of teen boys had gotten into an argument with two other teen boys who were walking in the area. The argument escalated after several teens from the larger group assaulted one of those boys. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed by another teen multiple times.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital. He is currently in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

Police arrested two 15-year-old boys. Both suspects are currently being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police have submitted a warrant request with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office – Juvenile Division for review.

"While we are relieved that the victim is expected to survive, this incident highlights the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. "Our officers acted quickly to provide life-saving aid and apprehend a suspect, but we must continue to work together as a community to ensure our young people understand the consequences of violence and choose a better path."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.