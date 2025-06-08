Watch CBS News
Teen dead after drowning at West Michigan lake, sheriff says

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

An 18-year-old man is dead after drowning at Campbell Lake in Bowne Township, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the drowning just before 2 p.m. The man from Byron Township had been swimming when he went underwater and did not resurface, officials said.

A marine patrol unit with the sheriff's office worked with the Alto and Caledonia fire departments to search for and find the man, who died at the scene.

The drowning is under investigation.  

