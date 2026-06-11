Teen charged after allegedly firing shots at occupied home in Detroit

A 16-year-old accused of shooting at an occupied home last month on Waltham Street in Detroit has been charged, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The teen was charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge of a firearm in or at a building and five counts of felony firearm. A preliminary hearing was held on Wednesday, and the teen was remanded to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

The teen received an adult designation, which allows the judge to sentence the teen as a juvenile or an adult, or to allow rehabilitation before implementing an adult sentence.

The shooting occurred at about 1:08 a.m. on May 23 in the 19300 block of Waltham Street. Prosecutors say that at the time of the shooting, a 19-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were inside the residence, but were not injured.

It is alleged that the teen fired a handgun at the residence before fleeing. The teen's 20-year-old brother, Anthony Boone, was investigated for the same shooting after law enforcement said they had evidence that Boone had shot at the home.

Detroit police say that while officers were executing a search warrant at a home on Moross Street, Boone died in what was initially thought to be a shot fired by an officer. Law enforcement later confirmed that Boone died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and an officer fired a shot almost simultaneously.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 15 in the Lincoln Hall of Justice before Judge Karen Braxton.