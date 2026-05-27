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Man fatally shot by Detroit police executing search warrant on city's east side

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Detroit police shot and killed a 20-year-old man while serving a search warrant on the city's east side Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 2:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 19000 block of Moross Street near Whitehall Street. 

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said officers were serving a search warrant in connection with suspects allegedly shooting into a home on Waltham Street on May 23. While searching the home on Wednesday, police safely cleared two women and a child from the home before encountering a locked bedroom, Bettison said. 

When police reached for the locked door, Bettison said a man encountered the officers and fired one shot. One officer returned fire, killing the man. 

No officers were injured in the shooting. 

Bettison said they are still searching for a second person of interest in the May 23 shooting, a 17-year-old boy. Bettison said the teen allegedly fired into the home with a rifle. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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