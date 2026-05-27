Man fatally shot by Detroit police executing search warrant on city's east side

Detroit police shot and killed a 20-year-old man while serving a search warrant on the city's east side Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 2:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 19000 block of Moross Street near Whitehall Street.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said officers were serving a search warrant in connection with suspects allegedly shooting into a home on Waltham Street on May 23. While searching the home on Wednesday, police safely cleared two women and a child from the home before encountering a locked bedroom, Bettison said.

When police reached for the locked door, Bettison said a man encountered the officers and fired one shot. One officer returned fire, killing the man.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Bettison said they are still searching for a second person of interest in the May 23 shooting, a 17-year-old boy. Bettison said the teen allegedly fired into the home with a rifle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.