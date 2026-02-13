Teen charged in Oakland University stabbing given $1 million bond

A teen accused of stabbing a person during a fight on the campus of Oakland University last week made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Joshua Edwards, 18, was arraigned Friday on charges of assault with intent to murder. Edwards pleaded not guilty and was given a $1 million bond.

"The court considers the seriousness of the offense, that the alleged offense occurred on the campus of Oakland University, and the serious risk that it could pose to public safety," said District Court Judge Laura Polizzi.

The stabbing happened on the evening of Feb. 5 near Van Wagnoner House, a student residence hall. The stabbing led to an hours-long lockdown on campus.

Oakland University police said they initially received 911 calls about a fight in front of the hall. Authorities say the victim, who is not a student, was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say Edwards, who was arrested earlier this week, is one of two suspects who fled the campus following the incident. Authorities are still searching for the second suspect.

University Police Chief Mark Gordon announced Edwards' arrest on Thursday.

"This was a violent and deeply concerning incident, and I want to reassure the public that from the moment that this was reported, our officers, our investigators work tirelessly and with urgency to identify and apprehend the suspect," Gordon said.

According to Gordon, the victim "continues to recover from his wounds."

During Friday's arraignment, Edwards' defense attorney claimed that Edwards, who has no prior criminal history, was acting in self-defense.

Authorities say the victim and the suspects did not know each other before the incident.

Edwards is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Feb. 24.