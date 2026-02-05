Watch CBS News
Oakland University on lockdown following "aggravated assault" on campus, police say

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Oakland University police say an "aggravated assault" reported on campus Thursday night has prompted a lockdown.

Police say the incident happened at the Van Wagoner House, a student dormitory. Police say the suspect, described as a Black man wearing dark clothing, is on the loose.

Officials did not release any additional information on the incident.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

