Oakland University on lockdown following "aggravated assault" on campus, police say
Oakland University police say an "aggravated assault" reported on campus Thursday night has prompted a lockdown.
Police say the incident happened at the Van Wagoner House, a student dormitory. Police say the suspect, described as a Black man wearing dark clothing, is on the loose.
Officials did not release any additional information on the incident.
