Teen arrested in stabbing at Oakland University, police search for second suspect

An 18-year-old was taken into custody after one person was stabbed last week on Oakland University's campus, police said in an update on Thursday.

University Police Chief Mark Gordon says the investigation is ongoing, and they are still searching for a second suspect.

Gordon says the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case and issued a felony warrant for assault with intent to murder against the first suspect. Gordon says the suspect is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

"This was a violent and deeply concerning incident, and I want to reassure the public that from the moment that this was reported, our officers, our investigators work tirelessly and with urgency to identify and apprehend the suspect," he said.

The stabbing happened on Feb. 5 near Van Wagnoner House. The incident led to an hours-long lockdown on campus.

A preliminary investigation found authorities received 911 calls about a fight in front of the hall. Police say the victim, who is not a student, was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Gordon said on Thursday that the victim "continues to recover from his wounds." He says the stabbing was an isolated incident and "there is no continuing or ongoing threat to the Oakland University community."

Gordon says there will be a security increase in the residence halls during the evening.

This story will be updated.