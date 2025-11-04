Detroit teen bound over to circuit court in fatal crash that killed father of two

A Detroit teen is bound over to circuit court after he was allegedly involved in a police chase that ended in a fatal crash, killing a Michigan father of two.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the July 12 crash that killed 28-year-old Alex Habib, of Madison Heights.

Prosecutors say the teen allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase in Roseville before crashing into Habib's vehicle in Warren.

"Accountability matters, regardless of age. Our duty is to pursue justice, and that means proceeding with the full weight of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Lucido says he wants lawmakers to propose bills that address drivers who flee from police.

"Every time someone runs, they roll the dice with innocent lives. I want to end that gamble," he said.

The teen will be arraigned in circuit court on Nov. 17.