Deputies: Teen attacked with machete-like weapon in Mt. Clemens, woman arrested

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was arrested after authorities say she attacked a 19-year-old with a machete-like weapon in Mt. Clemens.

Deputies responded to a call at about 7 a.m. on Sept. 23 to a young man being attacked. 

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the teen from Clinton Township was riding his bike to work when the 28-year-old Mt. Clemens woman attacked him in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue. 

Witnesses called 911 dispatchers and provided a description of the attacker. Deputies located the woman a few bocks away, with weapon. The teen was transported to the hospital with multiple non-life threatening injuries. 

The sheriff's office launched an investigation into the incident. Identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released, and a potential motive has not been released. 

