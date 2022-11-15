Police: Student arrested after threatening note found at Ferndale High School

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 16-year-old was arrested after a threatening note was found inside a student restroom at Ferndale High School on Tuesday.

The discovery of the note led to a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning at Ferndale middle and high schools.

At about 9 a.m., officers were called to the school and investigated the note. Police say the author of the note was identified as a 16-year-old male student who attended the school. He was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing, and the case is being reviewed by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

This comes a day after a 16-year-old female student was arrested for making a threat on social media. In that incident, police say they received multiple phone calls about the threat at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"Parents and families, we implore you to talk to your students about the seriousness of false threats," Ferndale Police Capt. David Spellman said in a statement. "Threats are crimes, whether the person intends on carrying out the threat or not. Any threat will be investigated fully and presented to the county prosecutor. These kinds of incidents also cause undue stress and trauma on students and families and take officers away from real emergencies."