Teen arrested for social media threats at Ferndale High School

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old high school student has been arrested for allegedly making school threats on social media.

Ferndale Police Department said they arrested the Ferndale High School student and she will be housed at Oakland County Children's Village pending review from the Oakland County Prosecutors Office.

Police said since the teen is a minor and the investigation is still ongoing, no additional information regarding the suspect will be released at this time.

The arrest comes after the police department said they received multiple phone calls about a threat posted to social media on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. The police department, with help from the Ferndale School District, began investigating immediately and closed the high schools and middle school on Monday.

"We take threats of violence against out community and students incredibly seriously," said Capt. David Spellman, Ferndale Police Department. "In this case, we feel confident that the threat has been neutralized and the suspect poses no ongoing danger to the community."

Out of an abundance of caution, and to help families feel more at ease, the Ferndale Police Department and Oak Park Public Safety said they will have an increased presence at Ferndale schools on Tuesday.