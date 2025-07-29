Teen, 16, accused of throwing fireworks towards people at Sterlingfest

A 16-year-old was detained and is facing charges on accusations of throwing fireworks towards people at a city festival in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The incident happened Friday at Sterlingfest, a three-day community event along Utica Road that includes carnival attractions, music, art and food vendors.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said the circumstances resulted in "an extremely dangerous situation."

One fireworks device was thrown in the carnival area, causing a burn injury to a Sterling Heights police officer's arm, the prosecutor's office said. The officer's K-9 partner was also "noticeably affected" by the noise. A second fireworks device was thrown near the BP gas station, into a group of people who were leaving the festival grounds.

The 16-year-old, who has been detained at Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center, is charged with placing an explosive near property causing physical injury, possession of explosives with intent to terrorize and assaulting or resisting a police officer causing injury.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6.

"At a community event meant to bring people together, a juvenile allegedly threw mortar fireworks, creating an extremely dangerous situation. We're taking this matter seriously and will pursue appropriate action," Lucido said.