Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen, 16, accused of throwing fireworks towards people at Sterlingfest

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

A 16-year-old was detained and is facing charges on accusations of throwing fireworks towards people at a city festival in Sterling Heights, Michigan. 

The incident happened Friday at Sterlingfest, a three-day community event along Utica Road that includes carnival attractions, music, art and food vendors. 

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said the circumstances resulted in "an extremely dangerous situation." 

One fireworks device was thrown in the carnival area, causing a burn injury to a Sterling Heights police officer's arm, the prosecutor's office said. The officer's K-9 partner was also "noticeably affected" by the noise. A second fireworks device was thrown near the BP gas station, into a group of people who were leaving the festival grounds. 

The 16-year-old, who has been detained at Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center, is charged with placing an explosive near property causing physical injury, possession of explosives with intent to terrorize and assaulting or resisting a police officer causing injury. 

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6. 

"At a community event meant to bring people together, a juvenile allegedly threw mortar fireworks, creating an extremely dangerous situation. We're taking this matter seriously and will pursue appropriate action," Lucido said. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue