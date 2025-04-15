Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen accused of breaking into and detonating device inside Mount Clemens home

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories
Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories 04:00

A 17-year-old is accused of breaking into and detonating an explosive device in a Mount Clemens home last week.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of April 10 and reportedly caused extensive damage to the home. 

Officials say seven people, including two infants, were inside the home at the time and were able to escape without being injured. 

The teen was arrested by the Macomb County Sheriff's Department.

A preliminary hearing was held on April 11. A judge granted the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office's request for a special adjournment to April 17 to determine if the teen should be tried as an adult. 

"We will make a determination about the totality of charges against the alleged perpetrator following a thorough review of all available evidence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "This was an extremely serious crime that endangered the lives of seven people and caused substantial damage to a home. I am especially outraged that the lives of two infants were put a risk. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will not tolerate this reckless disregard for human life and private property."

The teen remains lodged in the Juvenile Justice Center.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.