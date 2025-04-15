Teen accused of breaking into and detonating device inside Mount Clemens home

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

A 17-year-old is accused of breaking into and detonating an explosive device in a Mount Clemens home last week.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of April 10 and reportedly caused extensive damage to the home.

Officials say seven people, including two infants, were inside the home at the time and were able to escape without being injured.

The teen was arrested by the Macomb County Sheriff's Department.

A preliminary hearing was held on April 11. A judge granted the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office's request for a special adjournment to April 17 to determine if the teen should be tried as an adult.

"We will make a determination about the totality of charges against the alleged perpetrator following a thorough review of all available evidence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "This was an extremely serious crime that endangered the lives of seven people and caused substantial damage to a home. I am especially outraged that the lives of two infants were put a risk. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will not tolerate this reckless disregard for human life and private property."

The teen remains lodged in the Juvenile Justice Center.