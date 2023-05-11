Watch CBS News
Teacher Appreciation Week on CBS News Detroit

Teacher Appreciation Week: Orlando Bogins of University Middle and High School Academies.
(CBS DETROIT) - As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, CBS News Detroit is continuing to highlight teachers in southeast Michigan that are making a difference in the lives of their students. 

Orlando Bogins is the principal of University Middle and High School Academies in Southfield. 

Teacher Appreciation Week: Phillip Pettelle of Detroit Loyola High School 00:41

Phillip Pettelle is a social studies teacher at Detroit Loyola High School. 

First published on May 11, 2023 / 12:53 PM

