Taylor Swift says Eras Tour will end in December

It's the end of an era. Taylor Swift's long-running and history-making Eras Tour is coming to an end, the singer announced during a concert in Liverpool on Thursday.

During the show – which was the 100th of the tour – the singer said it was time to admit to herself and everyone that Eras will officially end in December.

"This has definitely been the most exhausting but all-encompassing, most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life, this tour," Swift told the crowd after saying it was blowing her mind that she was marking her 100th concert of the tour.

In videos captured by fans at the show, Swift said the 100th show was the first time she acknowledged to herself that the tour was going to end in December.

The Eras Tour, which includes 45 songs spanning all of Swift's albums, kicked off in March 2023 in Glendale, California. The international leg began in August 2023 with stops in Paris, Tokyo, Australia, and the U.K.

The singer still has more than 50 shows left - some of which were added months after the tour began - with new dates in the U.S. and Canada at the end of the year.

The tour was a major hit with fans – many of whom struggled to snag tickets due to high interest and Ticketmaster issues – and became the first concert tour to gross more than $1 billion, hitting that figure at the end of December 2023, when an estimated 4.35 million tickets sold, according to Pollstar.

Swift even released a movie version of the tour last year for fans who missed it – and those who wanted to relive the magic again. The film earned an estimated $96 million on its opening weekend. AMC said the movie even raked in $100 million in advanced ticket sales, and was the theater chain's highest-selling film in a single day, the company said.

Not only did the film help get people back into struggling movie theaters, but the tour itself is credited with boosting the economy in some cities. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said the tour helped boost travel and tourism in the region, and cities like Chicago, Cincinnati, and Tampa Bay reported the same, with tour attendees buying out hotel rooms and filling local restaurants and attractions.

As if it needed it, Swift revitalized the Eras Tour when she released her "The Tortured Poets Department" album in April and began incorporating new songs into the setlist.