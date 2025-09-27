Man dead, woman in custody after shooting during domestic dispute in Taylor, police say

A 32-year-old man is dead and a 26-year-old woman is in custody after a shooting during a domestic dispute at an apartment in Taylor, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon.

According to Taylor Police Chief John Blair, officers responded to the shooting at The Courtyards Apartments on Court Village Lane around 3:30 p.m. They found the man, from Taylor, dead at the scene.

Blair said the suspect, identified as an Eastpointe, Michigan, woman, shot the man during a domestic dispute between the man and his girlfriend, who is the suspect's sister.

The Eastepointe woman was taken into custody at the scene. According to Blair, she is a concealed pistol license holder, though he has not said whether she will face charges.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.