Taylor police seek information about shooting

Police in Taylor, Michigan, are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m., and officers "responded quickly to the scene."

As of Sunday afternoon, police haven't released any other details.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611. Callers can remain anonymous, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.