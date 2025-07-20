Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor police seek information about shooting

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Dearborn Heights teen attacked by dog; unruly passenger on Detroit-bound flight; other top stories
Dearborn Heights teen attacked by dog; unruly passenger on Detroit-bound flight; other top stories 04:00

Police in Taylor, Michigan, are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m., and officers "responded quickly to the scene." 

As of Sunday afternoon, police haven't released any other details. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611. Callers can remain anonymous, officials said. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.