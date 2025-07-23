Watch CBS News
Taylor police searching for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting of 14-year-old

Joseph Buczek
Teen shot and killed after argument
Teen shot and killed after argument 01:23

Taylor police are searching for three persons of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old over the weekend. 

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on July 19 in the area of Pine Street near Eureka Road. 

The victim, who was identified by his family as 14-year-old Trey Kimber, would have been an incoming freshman at Ecorse High School. School district officials have scheduled counseling visits for this week. 

"I just want justice for my son," said Alexis Kimber, Trey's mother. "We had a whole lot of life to live." 

Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor Police Detective Johnson at 734-287-6611 ext. 2010, email mjohnston@ci.taylor.mi.us or call Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous. 

