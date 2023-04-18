Taylor police search for missing man last seen leaving assisted living facility on April 7

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Taylor Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since April 7 after leaving an assisted living facility.

Walter Lewis Taylor Police Department

At about 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7, Walter Lewis, 57, walked away from an assisted living home near McGuire and Eureka streets and hasn't been seen since then.

Police say Lewis could be headed to Detroit after he commented about how he wished he lived there. In addition, police say Lewis suffers from mental illness.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, a black jacket and gray pants. Since he left on April 7, he hasn't had any contact with family or friends.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wengrowski at 734-287-6611 opt. 3 ext. 2007.