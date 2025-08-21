Metro Detroit man charged in shooting that killed brother, injured sister

Detroit police seize weapons; Dundee schools report issue with mold; and more top stories

A Taylor, Michigan, man was charged in connection with the assault of his girlfriend and a double shooting that killed his brother and injured his sister, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Walter Ray Swinea, 68, was arraigned on Thursday for second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, domestic violence, assault and battery and two counts of felony firearm. He was remanded to jail.

On Aug. 18, police were called to a home in the 9500 block of Cass Avenue. Prosecutors say Swinea allegedly assaulted his 66-year-old girlfriend and got into an argument with his 67-year-old sister and 60-year-old brother before shooting his siblings.

Responding officers located the brother and sister in the grass in front of the home with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the brother was pronounced dead.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Sept. 8.