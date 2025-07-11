Annual Taste of Brighton Festival showcases sample of what the Michigan city has to offer

This weekend, Brighton, Michigan, will be showcasing everything the city has to offer through its annual Taste of Brighton festival.

"It's an event that's just really ingrained in all of us down here that we want to make successful and really showcase Brighton businesses," said Ken Larscheid, one of the festival organizers.

From tacos, cotton candy, to drinks, the event probably has a booth for it. But the festival goes beyond filling bellies.

"A Lot of people think it's just a food event, but it really is just a breadth of everything Brighton has to offer," said Larscheid.

Jacob Innes and Kolby Miller, who work in downtown Brighton, say they popped out on their lunch break to get a bite. Innes said the feel of Brighton keeps him coming back.

"I think Brighton is special because you get the small town vibe, but we can shut this street down and make this a huge party. You know it feels like a community," said Innes.

Tony Ferreyra is part of the non-food-related portion of the Taste of Brighton. He said the festival is a great way for local businesses and charities like his to get time with the public. Plus, the annual event is a boost to the local economy.

"It's a delicious festival number one, but there's also a variety of other also to come and visit," he said.