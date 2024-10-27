Tailgating returns to Eastern Market with new policies following deadly shooting

Tailgating returns to Eastern Market with new policies after deadly shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — Tailgating returned to Eastern Market Sunday — the first time since the deadly Sept. 15 shooting.

For the past few weeks, the market has been working with the Detroit Police Department to create new policies.

Fans were in good spirits even with the new policies in place.

"We just like the camaraderie around here, how friendly the people are over here and we just come to have a good time," said Douglas Carter, a tailgater.

September's shooting at the market claimed two lives. It started as a fight among a large group of people near shed 6.

"It's unfortunate what happened a few weeks ago, but it didn't change our minds about coming down and enjoying because this is part of the experience," said Alan Harnden, a Lions fan.

Since that tragic day, the market has created a new set of rules Tailgating in drive lanes is not allowed, tickets are for assigned spaces only, one space is considered as two parking spots, no weapons are allowed and lots close 60 minutes after the game.

"It does reduce the number of tailgaters within the footprint, which keeps the crowds a little bit under control, but it also allows safety vehicles to get up and into the parking lots and likewise for folks to safely depart the parking lots if something were to happen," said Katie Trudeau, president of the Eastern Market Partnership.

Another noticeable difference is a much larger police presence.

"I felt safe before, but in today's society to see more of a presence makes you feel safer," said Gil Flowers, a tailgater.

The overall message from fans is don't be afraid to come out to Eastern Market to tailgate and cheer on the Lions.

