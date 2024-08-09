Michigan health officials confirm swine flu human case detected in Ingham County

Harris and Trump agree to debate, Jackson-Bolanos back in court and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed that a human case of the swine flu was detected in Ingham County.

MDHHS officials say the individual tested positive in late July, according to a news release. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later confirmed the test.

Officials are investigating how the individual was exposed.

"While we believe this is an isolated case, Michigan residents should monitor for flu-like symptoms: fever, respiratory symptoms like cough and runny nose and body aches," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive said in a statement. "If you have these symptoms, we recommend taking a test for influenza as well as COVID-19. Home COVID-19 tests are widely available, and both flu and COVID-19 tests are available at many pharmacies, urgent cares and clinics. Regardless of test results, please stay at home until you have recovered."

Swine flu impacts pigs and is different from bird flu, which recently impacted dairy cows and poultry farms across the United States. Two people tested positive for bird flu in Michigan.

MDHHS says the risk of the swine flu to humans is low. Officials urge the public to take necessary preventative measures to reduce the spread:

Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into pig areas.

Avoid pigs and swine barns if at high risk of serious flu complications and planning to attend a fair.

Wash hands often with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

"As our partners continue to investigate this case, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is ready to assist if any connections are made to an ill animal," said Tim Boring, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. "As part of our state's One Health approach, our agencies are committed to collaborative action protecting both animal and public health."