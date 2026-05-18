Swatch store in Troy reopens after large crowd prompts temporary closure

Over the weekend, the Swatch store at Troy's Somerset Collection canceled a product launch after a massive crowd of people showed up at the mall.

The business stayed closed on Sunday and finally reopened on Monday morning. A message on the Somerset Collection's Instagram page confirms that the Swatch store opened at 10 a.m. on Monday, but the AP watch will not be available at the Troy location.

In the meantime, Swatch's Royal Pop Collection will be available for several months; it can be purchased online or at select stores. The closest location to Southeast Michigan is in New York.

"Definitely chaotic environment, but we're fortunate that no injuries were reported to us," said Sgt. John Julian, public information officer for the Troy Police Department.

More than 500 people were trying to get their hands on pocket watches. Troy police officers had to call in backup.

"They did not have 500 watches to sell. So, apparently, the decision was made that the supply cannot meet the demand. So for everyone's safety, it was best to just cancel the event," Julian said.

"The line was supposed to be until about 6 a.m., but people lined up well, you know, well ahead of the time frame, and so our minute officers were aware of it, and you know, had to direct our efforts to the mall. And when they saw us getting cut out of hand, that's when the decision was made to request mutual aid from other departments," Julian said.

Three people were arrested, cited and released for trespassing. One person was charged with hindering and obstructing.

"They were told several times to disperse and to leave the area, but no matter how much encouragement they had, they still didn't want to do that," Julian said.

Typically, big product launches like this always warrant extra officers on hand, and the mall contacts local police to make that request.

"They (Somerset) request officers to work special details for that event, and we did have the same thing for this event, but again, I don't think that (large crowd) was anticipated, again, not just specific for Troy, but globally, that this type of demand would cause this type of response," Julian said.