Swatch store at Troy mall cancels product release after large crowd gathers

The Swatch store at the Somerset Collection mall in Troy, Michigan, has canceled a product release event after an estimated crowd of hundreds of people gathered for it early Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the large crowd at the mall on West Big Beaver Road around 4:30 a.m. Police said the store decided to cancel its Bioceramic Royal Pop Collection launch event and remain closed for the rest of Saturday "due to the size of the crowd and related safety concerns."

After the decision was made, security personnel at the mall advised people to leave the property, officials said. Two citations for trespassing were given to people who refused to comply, according to police.

Swatch, known mainly for selling watches, said on social media that it had to close at least 17 of its stores on Saturday after it saw "extraordinarily high demand."

The company said the collection is not a limited edition.