Chicken sold in 7 states recalled for potential listeria contamination

A Georgia-based food company has recalled thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products, which were sold in seven different states, after determining the products may have been contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

Suzanna's Kitchen, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, recalled roughly 13,720 pounds of its ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillet products, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, a branch of the Department of Agriculture.

The recalled products were produced on Oct. 14, 2025, and sold in 10-pound cases containing two 5-pound bags of cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat, health officials said. They were sent to distribution centers for food service sales in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Ohio.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the consumption of the recalled products. Officials said the problem was discovered by a third-party laboratory, which tested the chicken fillets and reported a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes, a type of disease-causing bacteria that can infect people when they eat food that has been contaminated with it.

The bacteria can be found in a number of places, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including soil, water, sewage, vegetation and animals. It can survive and grow even when products it contaminates are refrigerated, and is generally transmitted when food is "harvested, processed, prepared, packed, transported, or stored in manufacturing or production environments contaminated with L. monocytogenes," the FDA says.

Listeria infections are the third-leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which estimates that 1,250 people contract the infection each year and 172 people die from it.

Although no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products from Suzanna's Kitchen, officials have encouraged anyone with concerns to contact a healthcare provider.

Cases and packaging of potentially contaminated meat have the establishment number P-1382 inside the USDA mark of inspection. They also have the lot code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14.

CBS News has reached out to Suzanna's Kitchen for comment.