Suspects sought after rash of break-ins across metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused in a series of break-ins across metro Detroit.

According to Detroit Police, the suspects were photographed by a Ring camera on the front porch of a home on the 7700 block of Mettetal Street at around 12 p.m. on August 27.

The department says the two men are suspected in a series of home break-ins in Detroit as well as areas across metro Detroit.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the DPD's 6th District at 313-596-5600 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.