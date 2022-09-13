Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspects sought after rash of break-ins across metro Detroit

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused in a series of break-ins across metro Detroit.

According to Detroit Police, the suspects were photographed by a Ring camera on the front porch of a home on the 7700 block of Mettetal Street at around 12 p.m. on August 27. 

The department says the two men are suspected in a series of home break-ins in Detroit as well as areas across metro Detroit.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the DPD's 6th District at 313-596-5600 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 1:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.