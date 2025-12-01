Detroit police search for suspects accused of breaking into home, destroying property

The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects who are accused of breaking into a home and destroying property, including two "Ring" cameras.

The incident happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 4100 block of Devonshire Road. Police say the suspect forced entry into the back of the house before leaving the scene.

Police believe the suspects attempted to break into the same home the following day but were unsuccessful.

Detroit police released photos of the suspects and are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's fifth precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or submit a tip through DetroitRewards.tv.